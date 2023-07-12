The Undertaker Scares Even Sharks

The Undertaker left the wrestling ring in 2020, but he will always be the guy that will always leave people intimidated, and even scared of. I mean he’s daunting enough to scare a shark off that was following his wife, and also former wrestler, Michelle McCool.

Michelle spotted what she thought was vegetation getting a little close. The “vegetation” was actually a nurse shark, and with a quick text the Deadman, Mark Calaway, showed up and just stood there.

That was enough to send the shark away.