The Undertaker Scares Even Sharks
A few years after his retirement, he's still formidable.
The Undertaker left the wrestling ring in 2020, but he will always be the guy that will always leave people intimidated, and even scared of. I mean he’s daunting enough to scare a shark off that was following his wife, and also former wrestler, Michelle McCool.
Michelle spotted what she thought was vegetation getting a little close. The “vegetation” was actually a nurse shark, and with a quick text the Deadman, Mark Calaway, showed up and just stood there.
That was enough to send the shark away.