Steve-O Promotes New Hot Sauce By Pouring It In His Eye

Steve-O showed up on the season finale of First We Feast presents Hot One’s youtube channel and lived up to his name. If you’re not familiar with the show, host Sean Evans is a great interviewer and has his guests eat chicken wings doused with hot sauce on a progressively hotter scale all while asking great questions. It’s entertaining on it’s own…but with Steve-O it would be expected he would need to push it a little further. At the end of the video Steve-O put his own hot sauce directly into his eye, which only shows that it couldn’t be THAT hot…right?