Mini Hulk Hogan Kid Works The Room Like a Pro

Cherry on top was the shirt rip at the end

Hulk Hogan is still meeting his fans and although he has been out of the ring for a while his legacy still lives on, and he still has fans as young as 6. The Hulkster was at a board shop signing autographs and meeting fans when a 6-year-old superfan jumped right into character and delivered a powerful message to Hulk Hogan, anyone in attendance, and the entire world as he spoke to that camera. Star in the making.

