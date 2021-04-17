Listen Live

*NEW MUSIC* The Struts with Paris Jackson

The UK Band brings Paris on for Low Key In Love.

The Struts brought us Low Key In Love with a feature from Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson. Off their 2020 Strange Days  album, this is the first release and it’s a more slowed down, and we get a chance to see what Paris has got as she and front man Luke Spiller go back and forth.

Paris has released music before but this maybe your first time hearing her vocals, and paired with the bit of funk that is Low Key In Love, she is pleasing to the ears.

Check out the full song here!

 


 

