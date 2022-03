Max Kerman and the Arkells have been teasing us for the last few days and they have finally given it to us. A music video for the single Reckoning was released today and an album announcement!

Blink Twice will land later this year.

Can’t stop making music with the TEAM. https://t.co/x7ZhN7QHOO — Max Kerman (@Max_Kerman) March 3, 2022

Here’s the video for Reckoning.