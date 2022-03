If you’re a Weezer fan and a Wordle fan, you’re in luck. Rivers Cuomo announced the Weezer version of Wordle called Weezle yesterday.

If you like Wordle and Weezer, you'll probably like Weezle. https://t.co/uj0TvkDQOb — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) March 3, 2022

You’ve got six tries to guess the Weezer-themed five letter word and if you do, you’re rewarded with a Weezer song!

(cover photo via Kate Sumbler Flickr)