\On May 1, 1977, some of the biggest names in Punk Rock kicked off one of the most famous tours of all time, The White Riot Tour. The lineup consisted of The Clash, The Jam, and the Buzzcocks, the three biggest names in punk at the time.

The tour, which was named after The Clash’s hit song “White Riot”, had one goal. That goal was to bring different people together through different genres of music. The tour also set out to give people a safe space to stand together against racism and unfairness.

The First show happened at the Roxy in London. And of course, the headliners were local heroes The Clash, after all, they did write the song that named the tour. But They got the headlining role for more than just being local.

See, this festival was trying to make a change in the world. Ane who better to front that change than a group who wrote songs about standing up for what’s right in a time of turmoil? It proved to be the right choice, as soon as the band took the stage everyone started rocking out.

Some people who attended the show still talk about how amazing it was to see people getting along. These people had nothing in common, and at the time shouldn’t have gotten along. Yet here they were, all finding common ground in the music.

But what really set this show apart was that it wasn’t only about music. In fact the organizers had workshops set up in the venue to teach people about racism and how it affects people.

The White Riot Festival was a global success. And more than giving us awesome musical performances, it taught people to be kind to everyone. It reminds us that when we all work together amazing things will happen

