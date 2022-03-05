RHCP Release Another Single Off Unlimited Love

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are getting ready for the release of Unlimited Love album coming April 1st. Black Summer was the first single, and it was when we learned that John Frusciante was back with the band after 16 years.

Poster Child is a funky track where Flea gets to show off some bass abilities. It’s refreshing to have the guys go back to the bass-heavy funk that can be found in other singles from the band like Hump De Bump, Walkabout and If You Have To Ask.

If you want, ’cause they go by quick, you can find the lyrics here.



