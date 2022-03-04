Wheel Of Fortune’s Longest 2 Minutes Yet

In Wheel of Fortune, you can get players who will astound you. They can solve full phrases with only 3 to 4 letters on the board.

Then there are puzzles like this.

This clip features four contestants with a mostly solved puzzle, minus a few letters. After a bit, you begin to feel bad for the guy who keeps missing his turn, and admire the girl as she attempts to solve the puzzle every turn she gets.

It is a struggle to watch just because the answer is so OBVIOUS!

Check out the clip below.



