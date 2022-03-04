Wheel Of Fortune’s Longest 2 Minutes Yet
The answer is obvious to everyone but the four contestants.
In Wheel of Fortune, you can get players who will astound you. They can solve full phrases with only 3 to 4 letters on the board.
Then there are puzzles like this.
This clip features four contestants with a mostly solved puzzle, minus a few letters. After a bit, you begin to feel bad for the guy who keeps missing his turn, and admire the girl as she attempts to solve the puzzle every turn she gets.
It is a struggle to watch just because the answer is so OBVIOUS!
Check out the clip below.
Host Pat Sajak did end up having to put out a Twitter thread reminding us that as obvious as the answer was, to cut the contestants some slack.