Someone is Selling a Parking Spot in Vancouver for $50,000

Not a joke

By Morning Show

This seems a little excessive. One of the most affordable pieces of real estate in Vancouver is a parking spot. The 150 square foot space is going for $50,000 and is located right in the heart of downtown.

(via Michael Mihaylov REW)

According to the real estate listing, it’s spot #77…so be careful when you swing your door open. Apparently the owner of the spot doesn’t have to own anything in the building so you can rent it to anyone if you’re looking to make some money.

You need a $10,000 down payment to purchase this spot. You also have to pay an extra $276 in property taxes and another $47.20 in maintenance fees.

Check out the ad here.

