Some Of The Beautiful Sounds Of Nature You Hear While Camping

Escaping reality, backing your bags and heading out to the bush is a tradition many enjoy over the summer months. Maybe it’s with your family, your spouse, or even all by yourself — but whenever you go — you never forget the beautiful sounds that nature makes.

When I was a kid I wouldn’t have had access to a camera, a phone, internet, or any technology — and what I did have, I wouldn’t have been allowed to bring anyway because that’s not what camping is about. They call it unplugging for a reason — not plugging in while you’re on a camp trip.

Maybe this audio will help you grasp what I mean — the beautiful sounds of nature.

@explorewithant #Bleaklow #shagging #lost #letmein #helpisontheway #getoutmore #wildcamping #hardcore #raw #bareback #funny #subscribe #ooops #ineedhelp ♬ original sound – stevo

