Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Crashes Netflix

Netflix knows how to build suspense.

The Stranger Things season 4 finale was released July 1st and everyone was so excited that they crashed the streaming service trying to get at the show.

According to Downdetector there were almost 13,000 reports of outages within an hour and ‘Netflix down’ was trending on Twitter as well.

Netflix claimed they fixed the issue within half an hour but people were complaining that they were unable to access it for 12 hours or more.

The final two episodes of season 4 have long runtimes of 1 hour 25 minutes and 2 hours 19 minutes respectively.

The upcoming 5th season will be the last.