Ryan Reynolds Helps Hayley Wickenheiser Acquire Medical Supplies

Reynolds offered “something awesome from me” to anyone who helped out

Chances are you’ve heard the name Hayley Wickenheiser over the past decade. She is a four-time Olympic gold medal winning hockey player. She’s since retired from her decorated hockey career and is currently in medical school in Toronto.

She put out a plea for medical supplies for front-line health care workers via Twitter on Monday.

Her tweet go the attention of fellow Canadian, Ryan Reynolds who put it out there that anyone who helps Hayley “will get something awesome from me”.

Together, the two managed to collect five trunk-fulls of supplies. Conquer COVID-19 is an organization helping health care workers get supplies tweeted out the good news Monday night.

