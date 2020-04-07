Ryan Reynolds Helps Hayley Wickenheiser Acquire Medical Supplies

Chances are you’ve heard the name Hayley Wickenheiser over the past decade. She is a four-time Olympic gold medal winning hockey player. She’s since retired from her decorated hockey career and is currently in medical school in Toronto.

She put out a plea for medical supplies for front-line health care workers via Twitter on Monday.

1/2 After desperate pleas from my front line friends in Toronto, I have decided to put an ask out. These items are not for my use at all. I’m not seeking cash, rather these items: 1350 N95 (68 boxes)

13,500 surgical masks (135 boxes)

13,500 gloves (135 boxes)

1,350 chemo gowns — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) April 5, 2020

Her tweet go the attention of fellow Canadian, Ryan Reynolds who put it out there that anyone who helps Hayley “will get something awesome from me”.

Read @wick_22’s message below. But first… People who help Hayley get this critical PPE gear will get something awesome from me. I’ll send you personalized videos. I’ll sign whatever you want. I’ll send Deadpool Bobbleheads and/or movie memorabilia. https://t.co/RxwPWFt8CW — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 6, 2020

Together, the two managed to collect five trunk-fulls of supplies. Conquer COVID-19 is an organization helping health care workers get supplies tweeted out the good news Monday night.