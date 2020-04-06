Listen Live

One More Episode Of ‘Tiger King’ Coming To Netflix

Next week!

According to Jeff Lowe, from the Netflix docuseries, Tiger King, there’ll be one more episode of the show. It currently has seven episodes, which follows the life of zoo owner Joe Exotic and his rivalry with Carole Baskin.


Looks like it will be as soon as next week!

It’s unclear as to whether it will be a reunion episode or a continuation of sorts. Tiger King creator Rebecca Chaiklin says there is “a crazy amount of footage and it’s a story that’s still unfolding.”

Season 2, please?

For those of us who have binge-watched the whole series, we thank you for this extra episode to keep us entertained during the quarantine!

