One More Episode Of ‘Tiger King’ Coming To Netflix

According to Jeff Lowe, from the Netflix docuseries, Tiger King, there’ll be one more episode of the show. It currently has seven episodes, which follows the life of zoo owner Joe Exotic and his rivalry with Carole Baskin.



Looks like it will be as soon as next week!

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

It’s unclear as to whether it will be a reunion episode or a continuation of sorts. Tiger King creator Rebecca Chaiklin says there is “a crazy amount of footage and it’s a story that’s still unfolding.”

Season 2, please?

For those of us who have binge-watched the whole series, we thank you for this extra episode to keep us entertained during the quarantine!

