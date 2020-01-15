Listen Live

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2020

They will be inducted at a ceremony on May 2nd

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Music

The votes are in, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced their inductees for the 2020 ceremony.

Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, and The Doobie Brothers will all be induced at a ceremony in May.

Dave Matthews Band won the fan vote but still didn’t get a place in the Rock Hall this year along with the other finalists: Soundgarden, Judas Priest, Motörhead, Pat Benatar Kraftwerk, Thin Lizzy, and Todd Rundgren.

