This event is a fundraiser for the Ferris Lane Community Church Young Adults Group!

We will have inflatables set up in the gymnasium at the church from 6pm-8pm.

The cost per child is only $7

We will also have food and drinks available for sale on site.

All proceeds will go towards the young adults convention in Ottawa from February 14th to 17th.

All ages are welcome.

Please email lancestephenryan@gmail.com for more information.