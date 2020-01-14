Pearl Jam Kicking Off 2020 With A New Album And Tour

Pearl Jam is kicking off 2020 with a new album and tour. This will be their first studio album in seven years, entitled Gigaton. Before releasing the album on March 27, they’ll be making four Canadian stops: Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City and Hamilton. (The band hasn’t played in Hamilton since 2011!)

Announcing Gigaton: A new album and tour coming Spring 2020! More info at https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/AwECDMa5Zz — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 13, 2020

Fun fact: the album artwork is a photograph taken by a Canadian photographer and it’s called “Ice Waterfall.”

Did you know… A gigaton is what scientists use to measure the loss of ice from Earth’s largest ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica. This weight is equivalent to over 100 million elephants or 6 million blue whales. #Gigaton 📸: Paul Nicklen, SeaLegacy pic.twitter.com/AcvFeFml42 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 14, 2020

To tie us over until the new album, a new single, entitled Dance of the Clairvoyants, is set to be released in the “coming weeks,” according to Rolling Stone.

Tickets go on sale Fri. Jan 24 at 10 a.m.

Here are the Canadian dates:

March 18 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

March 20 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 22 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

March 24 — Hamilton, Ont. @FirstOntario Centre

Check out all the details on the tour and album here.