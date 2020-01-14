Listen Live

Pearl Jam Kicking Off 2020 With A New Album And Tour

16 dates are set including 4 in Canada!

By Music, Videos

Pearl Jam is kicking off 2020 with a new album and tour. This will be their first studio album in seven years, entitled Gigaton. Before releasing the album on March 27, they’ll be making four Canadian stops: Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City and Hamilton. (The band hasn’t played in Hamilton since 2011!)

Fun fact: the album artwork is a photograph taken by a Canadian photographer and it’s called “Ice Waterfall.”

To tie us over until the new album, a new single, entitled Dance of the Clairvoyants, is set to be released in the “coming weeks,” according to Rolling Stone.

Tickets go on sale Fri. Jan 24 at 10 a.m.

Here are the Canadian dates:

March 18 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
March 20 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 22 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre
March 24 — Hamilton, Ont. @FirstOntario Centre

Check out all the details on the tour and album here.

Related posts

ZZ Top Announce 50th Anniversary Compilation

Neil Young & Crazy Horse To Record New Album

10 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018