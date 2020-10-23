Realistic Halloween Decorations Spark Multiple 911 Calls
These are impressive!
Halloween is one of those times of year where people go all out when it comes to decorations.
The decorations on a house in Riverside, California are so realistic that multiple neighbors have called 911 thinking the house was actually on fire.
Apparently the family has to check in with the local fire department every weekend and have told them not to dispatch a truck to their residence unless an alarm system goes off there.