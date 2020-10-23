Listen: Sean Lennon interviews Paul McCartney for the special celebration “John Lennon at 80”
As part of the "John Lennon at 80" BBC special
On October 9th, John Lennon would have turned 80 years old. In honour of that milestone, his son Sean Lennon hosted a two-part BBC special called “John Lennon at 80”. As part of the two-hour special, the younger Lennon interviewed his Dad’s Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney.
The resulting conversation was a deep dive in to Lennon and McCartney’s relationship. It marks the first time McCartney and Sean have spoken publicly about John.
Listen to the entire conversation below: