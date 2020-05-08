Listen Live

Queen Guitarist Brian May Ripped Glutes ‘to Shreds’ While Gardening

He'll be the butt of many jokes for a while...

Brian May is currently in the hospital dealing with torn gluteus maximus muscles that he injured during a session of “over-enthusiastic gardening.”

He posted a photo and video from the hospital updating his fans on what happened to him.

 

 

Reality check ! For me. No – the Virus didn’t get me yet – thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands … I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job – this is a couple of days ago – and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks … I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back – but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri

He’s been posting regular updates to his social media since his initial injury.

