Tom DeLonge on playing with blink-182 again: “Yeah, of course we are”

Tom DeLonge has a lot going on at the moment. His band Angels and Airwaves are readying their next record, and he’s also forced the Pentagon’s hand to release some previously classified UFO videos.

Still, the question DeLonge likely faces the most is whether or not he’ll ever reunite with his old band Blink-182. Vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker have carried on the Blink banner with guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba since DeLonge left the group in 2015, but in a new interview with Rolling Stone, the departed DeLonge has indicated that it’s just a matter of when.

“Everyone wants to know, ‘Are you guys gonna play again?’ Yeah, of course we are,” DeLonge told Rolling Stone. “We just gotta figure out the timing, how it works for everybody.”

Tom DeLonge on the Pentagon Releasing UFO Videos: “I Can’t Believe We Pulled This Off” https://t.co/rSAZndyjmk — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 8, 2020

“Right now Angels and Airwaves is on a roll,” DeLonge continued. “We’re getting ready to put out the best record we’ve ever made. So I’m really busy with that. I’ve got multiple film projects. As you know To The Stars Academy is just booming, so I have all these priorities I’m responsible for, and I can’t just stop and go do a Blink 182 tour because it sounds fun. It’s a big thing. I gotta make time for it. So it’s kind of like, ‘How do we plan it a year or two in advance?’”

DeLonge made international headlines last week when the Pentagon declassified UFO videos after his To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science project put some pressure on the United States government to “start the grand conversation.”

Image via Flickr/thecosmopolitan