PHOTOS: Check Out the Toronto Maple Leafs Halloween Costumes

You're never too old to dress up for Halloween!

By Morning Show, Sports

The day after Halloween is often spent perusing through social media admiring just how creative people get when it comes to thinking up costumes.

It’s especially fun to see how some of your favourite celebrities and professional athletes spent the holiday. The Leafs’ had a Halloween party and the boys went all out. Check out some of the pictures.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Come play with us

A post shared by Kasperi Kapanen (@kasperikapanen1) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Halloween 👻 🦞 The most chef like I’ll ever be 🎃

A post shared by Cody Ceci (@codyceci) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frederik Gauthier (@freddygauths) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Don’t stop me now 👨🏻🎸 #happyhalloween

A post shared by Auston Matthews (@austonmatthews) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Halloween #BirdBox

A post shared by Jeremy Bracco (@jbracco97) on

(cover photo via Canuckeers flickr)

