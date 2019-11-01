PHOTOS: Check Out the Toronto Maple Leafs Halloween Costumes
You're never too old to dress up for Halloween!
The day after Halloween is often spent perusing through social media admiring just how creative people get when it comes to thinking up costumes.
It’s especially fun to see how some of your favourite celebrities and professional athletes spent the holiday. The Leafs’ had a Halloween party and the boys went all out. Check out some of the pictures.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram