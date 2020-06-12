Listen Live

NYC Recommends Wearing Masks During Sex and Other Things

including physical barriers...like walls

By Funny, Morning Show

New York City health officials have released an updated list of guidelines for sex-havers in the city to help them stay safe while they’re getting it on.

The recent changes include wearing masks during the deed to “reduce heavy breathing and panting” that could result in the virus being transmitted. They also recommend residents limit their sexcapades to two people because “three (or more) is definitely a crowd”.

There are a few other suggestions for safe relations, but the most baffling one is the recommendation to incorporate “physical barriers” (like walls). There weren’t any specific examples of how to sexily incorporate a wall. The only one that comes to mind involves cutting a hole in one.

The entire list is quite an entertaining read.

Related posts

WATCH: Guy Forgets to Turn off Camera After Logging off Zoom Meeting…

Distillery Accidentally Fills Bottles of Gin With Hand Sanitizer

WATCH: Schitt’s Creek Cast Honour 2020 Grads When A Special Guest Pops In To Surprise Them

Village People Ask Trump to Stop Using Their Music at Public Appearances

WATCH: Pearl Jam Shares Uncensored Version of ‘Jeremy’ Video

Van Halen Home Schooling

Canadian Tire Billboard in Alberta Features Butt Crack

Two Experts Are Saying Tiger King Star Carole Baskin’s MIA Husband’s Will Was Forged

WATCH: 10-Year-Old Brampton Native Roberta Battaglia Gets Gold Buzzer on America’s Got Talent