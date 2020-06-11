New Will Ferrell Flick Coming June 26th

Anyone who enjoyed Will Ferrell’s rise to stardom would have enjoyed ‘Blades of Glory’, ‘Talladega Nights’, ‘Night at The Roxbury’ and so on– where he plays an out of this world character in hilarious circumstances. Where his character gets to be cocky, whether it’s warranted or not. That’s the Will Ferrell I like. But if we look back on the past 5 movies he did, you won’t see that.

Downhill which came out in February, was garbage. 22 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Holmes & Watson in 2018 — got worse reviews than Downhill. Daddy’s Home 1 & 2, plus The House — all of which didn’t get good reviews or make a killing at the box office. I’m done with Will Ferrell playing the funny dad. I want a wild character. And this may be it.

Something to give you some appeal before you watch the trailer, it’s the same guy that directed Wedding Crashers..

Have a look at ‘EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: The Story of Fire Saga’