Custom mask program is dropping the gloves to fight homelessness

Hockey Helps the Homeless and Bardown Hockey have teamed up to create a custom mask program to help employers keep their workers safe with proceeds going to help fight homelessness in Canada.

Masks are made from 100% polyester material and $2 from the sale of every mask will go to support the over 250,000 Canadian that experience homelessness every year. The non-medical masks are one size fits all and can even be custom designed to suit your company!

Pricing for the masks vary depending on the amount purchased:

15 to 250 – $15.99 per mask

250 to 1000 – $10.00 per mask

1000+ – $8.99 per mask

Finally, they will also be releasing a new custom hockey-themed mask each week in June for $19.99 with $5 going to support Hockey Helps the Homeless.

Head over to the website for all the info.

Featured image courtesy of Hockey Helps the Homeless via hockeyhelpsthehomeless.com