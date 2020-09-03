Listen Live

New 007 Trailer: Slated for November Release

They want this movie to be viewed in theatres, and I want to see this movie in theatres

This is Daniel Craig’s presumably last time portraying James Bond, and it does have potential to be his best yet. The movie already had a lot of hype months ago as it was originally set to be released in March and really was the first major blockbuster to be pushed back during the pandemic. This cast is loaded and this movie as of now, is set to be released November 20th. Have another look at this trailer and see what they wanted us to witness 7 months ago!

