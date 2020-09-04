Unfortunately, the Rock 95 Birthday Bash has been put on hold for this year, so instead of celebrating our Birthday, we’re gonna celebrate yours… with The Rock 95 Birthday Cash Contest!

13 times a day every weekday between 7am and 7pm, we’ll call out a birthday every hour. If it’s yours, call in to instantly win $100 Cash! PLUS, you’ll quality for the ultimate Birthday loot bag. $25,000 CASH!!

(Grand prize draw will be made on Wednesday October 7th,2020, Rock 95’s Actual Birthday)

If you have a birthday, you can win! It’s that simple. Enter your birthday below, and get ready to call in.

Celebrating your birthday just got a lot cooler with The Rock 95 Birthday Cash, only from Barrie’s Rock Station. Rock 95.