Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for Covid-19 Halting Production of ‘The Batman’

The current Official release date is October 2021

After being shut down for months production has finally resumed for many movies including Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman”.

Unfortunately, it was shut down again after just three days because Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19.

Shooting had gone on for just seven weeks before being shut down in March. The movie was apparently a quarter of the way through filming, but they did manage to squeeze in a pretty entertaining teaser trailer from the footage.

