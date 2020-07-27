Neil Young Considers Suing Donald Trump For Use Of His Songs During Rallies

Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young is not okay with U.S. President Donald Trump using his songs at his rallies, to the point where the singer is considering suing the president.

Trump has been using ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ for the past four years and Young has reluctantly allowed him to use his song as long as the Trump campaign pays the proper licensing fees. In a post on Neil Young’s official website, he states that he is reconsidering because of Trump’s stance on the issues in Portland, Oregon.

“I am changing my mind about suing President Trump,” he writes. “Reconsidering. I’m looking at it again. There is a long history to consider and I originally considered it, deciding not to pursue. But then President Trump ordered thugs in uniform onto our streets. His idea. He ordered it himself. This all DJT.”

“Trump has no respect for our military,” he continues. “They are now to be used on the streets of America against law-abiding citizens for a political charade orchestrated by a challenged president…These are thugs with no IDs shooting Americans on the streets. They are not our police. Our police should arrest these untrained thugs for breaking our laws.”

Trump has added in Young’s songs, ‘Like a Hurricane” and ‘Cowgirl in the Sand’ into the mix during a South Dakota event earlier this month. Young is not okay with it as he expressed in several Twitter posts.

This is NOT ok with me… https://t.co/Q9j9NRPMhi — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me https://t.co/iPVcFplOHa — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

