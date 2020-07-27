Tom Hanks to Sell Hot Dogs at Oakland Athletics Games

Tom Hanks wants players to feel a bit more at home while playing the season in empty ball parks. He’s volunteered his voice to the ‘atmospheric noise’ that’s being played at Oakland A’s games.

If you listen closely, you’ll hear him offering up ballpark foods, drinks, and programmes.

Listen closely and you may hear Hanks yelling things like: “Hot dogs here! Colossal hot dogs!” or “It’s not a ballgame without a hot dog! Who wants a hot dog?”