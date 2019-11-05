Mansion Selling for $38 Million Comes With Complete Dinosaur Skeleton
Good thing bones are white, they go with everything.
It’s a five bedroom, nine bathroom mansion with a four-car garage, 80-foot infinity pool, wine cellar, movie theatre and full dinosaur skeleton.
It’s an Allosaurus skeleton. The Allosaurus was a carnivorous dinosaur that lived about 150 million years ago during the Jurassic period. The full Allosaurus skeleton is worth $1.5 million on its own but you get it with the house! What a steal!
The house also has a 12-seat movie theatre, wine room, steam room, marble fireplace, a car show room and views of Beverly Hills and the Pacific Ocean.