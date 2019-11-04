Maple Leafs Wish Boy Happy Birthday After No One Comes To His Party

Thanks to the power of social media, an 11-year-old Newfoundland boy had a birthday he’ll remember for a lifetime. Kade is a big Leafs fan so after his father tweeted out a photo of him in the hockey jersey saying that none of his friends came to his birthday party, many players and other notable celebs rallied around him and offered their best wishes.

My son Kade had his 11th birthday party last night. None of his invited friends came. That hurt. I’m asking my Twitter friends to show him some love today. If you have a minute, please send him a birthday wish. @Marner93 @91Tavares @MapleLeafs #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/kn0vP1l6z8 — Jason Foster (@NLWildlife) November 3, 2019

Toronto Maple Leafs players John Tavares and Mitchell Marner both wished Kade a happy birthday and even hinted at a future celebration.

Wanted to wish my friend Kade a Happy 11th Birthday! Your friends from the Maple Leafs have a surprise gift coming your way! @91Tavares @MapleLeafs https://t.co/tmM8rBx1aY — Mitchell Marner (@Marner93) November 3, 2019

Happy 11th Birthday Kade! All your friends on the team look forward to celebrating with you. I’m hearing it’s going to be quite the surprise. @Marner93 @MapleLeafs https://t.co/knidhCar7G — John Tavares (@91Tavares) November 3, 2019

The post was shared more than 10,000 times and garnered at least 25,000 responses, including messages from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and actor Ben Stiller.

Happy 11th birthday, Kade! 🎈 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 4, 2019

Kade I don’t play hockey at all but Happy Birthday man! — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) November 3, 2019

Aww! I hope he’s feeling the love! Happy Birthday, Kade from all of us here at Rock 95!