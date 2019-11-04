Listen Live

Maple Leafs Wish Boy Happy Birthday After No One Comes To His Party

Happy Birthday, Kade!

Thanks to the power of social media, an 11-year-old Newfoundland boy had a birthday he’ll remember for a lifetime. Kade is a big Leafs fan so after his father tweeted out a photo of him in the hockey jersey saying that none of his friends came to his birthday party, many players and other notable celebs rallied around him and offered their best wishes.

Toronto Maple Leafs players John Tavares and Mitchell Marner both wished Kade a happy birthday and even hinted at a future celebration.

The post was shared more than 10,000 times and garnered at least 25,000 responses, including messages from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and actor Ben Stiller.

