Man Plays Dead to Avoid Paying Rent

Times are tough. Rent is at an all-time high and sometimes it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel…unless you’re 28-year-old Ted Zarins from Maine.

He was found unresponsive by his landlord on the morning of August 28th by his landlord who had come by to collect the past-due rent. The man called 911 and when police arrived, they found Zarins was not in need of medical assistance. They also found an outstanding warrant for Zarins who allegedly failed to appear in court for criminal threatening charges.

They arrested him and took him into custody. At least he won’t have to worry about not having a place to sleep when he gets evicted for not paying his rent.