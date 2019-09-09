Baycats WIN!

The term “dynasty” was being tossed around after the Barrie Baycats had won their third consecutive Intercounty Baseball League title three years ago, but after the weekend’s blow-out 15-0 win over the Kitchener Panthers to hoist their sixth consecutive Dominico Cup, there doesn’t seem to be any question about that statement now.

The Barrie Baycats dominated the Inter-County Baseball League for another year in 2019. This, coming after winning five straight IBL Championship Series. It seems there is no team in the league that has the power of the Barrie Baycats or the answers to how to defend the Baycats commanding play. Kitchener gave it an excellent try during the final series especially through the last couple of nail-biter games in what turned out to be a very exciting 6 game series.

There’s no question the Barrie Baycats organization have built something very special here in Barrie as the team again managed to take control of the 2019 regular season, and have made the playoffs look almost easy on their way to winning their 6th consecutive IBL championships.

Congrats to all of the Barrie Baycat players, staff and management on your huge Championship win and for Baycats fans, keep listening for the details of a big fan celebration in the coming days to be held at Coates Stadium.