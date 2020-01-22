Listen Live

Listen: Pearl Jam drops new single ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’

THEIR FORTHCOMING ALBUM 'GIGATON' IS OUT MARCH 27

By Entertainment

Rock band Pearl Jam has dropped their first single “Dance of the Clairvoyants” off their upcoming album Gigaton, out March 27th.

Although “Dance of the Clairvoyants” is different than Pearl Jam’s previous releases, it sets up a promising musical evolution with powerful guitar and electronic-inspired synth. Existential lyrics like “Expecting perfection, leaves a lot to ignore/ When the past is the present and the future’s no more/ Every tomorrow’s the same as before,” compliment the gritty instrumentals.

“‘Dance’ was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration,” bass player Jeff Ament explains in a statement. “We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting.”

Check out “Dance of the Clairvoyants” below.

