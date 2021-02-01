Dave Grohl reflects on ‘being beaten by cops and rednecks’ during ‘Rock Against Reagan’ concert

In a new interview with the Independent, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl reflected on getting “beaten by police and rednecks” at a “Rock Against Reagan” concert.

“There were police on horses with … batons. It was nuts,” said @foofighters‘ Dave Grohl of the Rock Against Reagan concerts. https://t.co/C6hJ8aaxch — billboard (@billboard) January 31, 2021

The rally was “right on the mall, in front of the Lincoln Memorial, a quarter of a mile from where I would one day be invited to play at Obama’s first big ‘party’ on the South Lawn,” Grohl explained. “They happened each Fourth of July. Hundreds of thousands of people from the suburbs would come to watch the national firework display. And right smack in the fucking middle of it was a punk concert with bands like the Dead Kennedys and the Bad Brains.”

“There were police on horses with fucking batons,” Grohl continued. “It was nuts. I’d get beaten by police and rednecks. But it was the right place and the right time for that, under Reagan’s suffocating conservative administration.”