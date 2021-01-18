Watch: LeBron James shares brief teaser for “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

LeBron James has shared the first teaser footage from the highly anticipated Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The long-awaited follow-up to the 1996 movie starring Michael Jordan is set to reboot the Space Jam franchise in the 2020s.

Now, James has shared a brief clip that shows the basketball star alongside Bugs Bunny as they look up in fear at a character creating an explosion. “LET’S GO!!!!! @spacejammovie coming at y’all in just a few months from now,” James wrote. “I’m so EXCITED about this project!!!”

Watch the clip below.

