Watch: LeBron James shares brief teaser for “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

'SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY' IS SET FOR RELEASE ON JULY 16

LeBron James has shared the first teaser footage from the highly anticipated Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The long-awaited follow-up to the 1996 movie starring Michael Jordan is set to reboot the Space Jam franchise in the 2020s.

Now, James has shared a brief clip that shows the basketball star alongside Bugs Bunny as they look up in fear at a character creating an explosion. “LET’S GO!!!!! @spacejammovie coming at y’all in just a few months from now,” James wrote. “I’m so EXCITED about this project!!!”

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to arrive in theatres and on HBO Max on July 16th.

 

