Sizzle Reel Released From Warner Bros. Featuring 2021 Slate of Movies

Big year for watching movies on your couch

By Audio, Daily Dirt, Entertainment

Last week Netflix teased their entire line up for 2021, and now Warner Bros and HBO MAX have done the same with a ‘sizzle reel’ that features the movies that will go to HBO Max and theatres simultaneously. Much like Wonder Woman 1984, movies will be available to stream on the platform for 30 days after the release before going back into their vault until hard copies can be made available.

Have a look at the short but definitely sweet sizzle reel below.

