New Radicals to reunite after 22 years to preform ‘You Get What You Give’ at Biden inauguration event

On Wednesday, January 20th, New Radicals are set to reunite for the first time in 22 years to perform their hit single “You Get What You Give” for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ virtual “Parade Across America” inauguration event, according to Rolling Stone.

The band, which broke up back in 1999, will close out the parade that takes place after the swearing-in ceremony. The track had been the walk-on music of choice for Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff during the campaign.

“If there’s one thing on Earth that would possibly make us get the band together, if only for a day, it is the hope that our song could be even the tiniest beacon of light in such a dark time,” New Radicals frontman Gregg Alexander explains in a statement.

The Inauguration Day celebration will also see performances from Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, John Legend, and more.