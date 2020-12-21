Watch: The Lumineers share cover of ‘Silent Night’ to raise money for struggling venues

The Lumineers have shared a cover of “Silent Night” to raise money for the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) Emergency Relief Fund.

“When COVID-19 hit, independent music venues were the first to close,” the video reads. “They will be the last to reopen, if they can survive this. The live event industry is experiencing upwards of 90% revenue loss. With enormous overhead, venues are at the precipice of disaster. Already, hundreds have gone under forever.”

Watch The Lumineers’ cover of “Silent Night” below.