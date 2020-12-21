FRESH FOOD WEEKLY & THE WOMEN AND CHILDRENS SHELTER OF BARRIE SUPPORTNG LOCAL SINGLE MOMS THIS CHRISTMAS

Fresh Food Weekly has teamed up with the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie supporting local single moms this Christmas, with a unique Christmas food drive.

Now until December 21st, purchase local and homemade Christmas décor online and 100 percent of the money made from the sales of these items will be used to purchase fresh food in bulk on the final day of the food drive.

The Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie will work with Fresh Food Weekly to determine which families are the most in need right now. Fresh Food Weekly will purchase food in bulk, organize it into individual orders, based on family sizes, then deliver the food to the families right before Christmas.

Weblink: https://www.freshfoodweekly.com/new-collection