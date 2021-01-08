Listen: David Bowie’s previously unreleased covers of Bob Dylan, John Lennon shared to mark 74th birthday

David Bowie’s previously unreleased covers of John Lennon’s “Mother” and Bob Dylan’s “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven” have been shared for the first time in honour of what would have been Bowie’s 74th birthday.

Bowie’s cover of Lennon’s 1970 track was originally recorded in 1998 with producer Tony Visconti, and it was set to feature on a Lennon tribute album that was never released. Bowie’s cover of Dylan’s 1997 track was originally recorded by Bowie in 1998 while he was working on his live album LiveAndWell.com.

Both covers are set to be released as a limited 7-inch single via Rhino Records, with only 8147 copies available.

Listen to both covers below.