Evan Rachel Wood and four others accuse Marilyn Manson of abuse

Actress Evan Rachel Wood and four other women have come forward with abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson.

The women have detailed “harrowing experiences that they claim included sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation,” according to Vanity Fair.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote on Instagram. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Wood had previously opened up about her abuse, but she had never named her abuser.

“My experience with domestic violence was this: Toxic mental, physical, and sexual abuse which started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body,” Wood said before the U.S. Congress in 2018 as part of an effort to get the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights passed in all 50 states.

Wood later shared her story again while testifying before California legislators for the Phoenix Act, where she described her abusive relationship with an older man when she was just 18 years old. Speculation surrounding Manson then began, as they started dating in 2007, when he was 36.

In a 2009 article published in Spin, he was even quoted saying, “I have fantasies every day about smashing [Wood’s] skull in with a sledgehammer.”

Representatives for Manson have yet to respond to Vanity Fair before the story had been published.

