Jamie Foxx Confirms He Will Play Mike Tyson in Upcoming Biopic
Quite the transformation!
The movie has been in the works since 2014 and Jamie Foxx has confirmed it will finally move forward with production.
He announced the news on Mark Birnbaum’s Instagram Live series Catching Up earlier this week. (Skip ahead to the 53-minute mark)
Jamie Foxx is currently in training. Every other day he does 60 pull-ups, 60 dips, and 100 push-ups.
Check out his transformation:
The transformation begins… “FINDING MIKE”. It is no secret that I have been pursuing the @miketyson biopic for some time… people always ask me when is it going to happen?… things have finally lined up… A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body… with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing… yesterday on my good friends @markbirnbaum show. I shared these early pics of the process… like I said we have a ways to go… But I am prepared to get there! #swipeleft TYSON!