Jamie Foxx Confirms He Will Play Mike Tyson in Upcoming Biopic

Quite the transformation!

The movie has been in the works since 2014 and Jamie Foxx has confirmed it will finally move forward with production.

He announced the news on Mark Birnbaum’s Instagram Live series Catching Up earlier this week. (Skip ahead to the 53-minute mark)

 

The greatest of our generation for the hour Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is currently in training. Every other day he does 60 pull-ups, 60 dips, and 100 push-ups.

Check out his transformation:

