Barrie’s Live Music Show Spotlight #6

Rock 95 is proud to partner with Barrie’s Live Music Show to shine a spotlight on local musicians.

Every week, Rock 95 will select one performance from Barrie’s Live Music Show on Facebook, to be featured right here on Rock 95.com! This week, the group is fundraising in support of the MS Society of Canada. If you’d like to donate, click here.

This week’s feature artist is Geordy Craig. His cover of “Behind Blue Eyes” caught our eye this week. Check out the full performance below!