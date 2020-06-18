WATCH* New Documentary Dropping This Summer Detailing Everything Creem Magazine

Creem magazine was before my time running from 1969 to 89. A nice 20 year run, and in the publishing business that is admirable. The only reference I have of the magazine was in the movie Almost Famous, when the lead — representing Cameron Crowe — went on a tour with Stillwater claiming to work for Rolling Stone Magazine, when in reality he was working for Creem. There is no official release date on this but documentaries never get the full hollywood theatrical release anyway, so sometime this summer it will drop.