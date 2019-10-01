Listen Live

Foo Fighters reveal they’re starting work on a new album this week

Dave Grohl revealed the news at the Rock In Rio festival

The Foo Fighters have revealed that they’re starting to work on a new album this week.

At Brazil’s Rock In Rio festival last weekend, where Weezer made frontman Dave Grohl cry with a cover of Nirvana’s “Lithium,” the band confirmed that they would working on the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete & Gold upon their return home.

“I don’t know when we’ll be back down here again, but we will,” Grohl explained to the crowd. “We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It’s good, it’s good.”

