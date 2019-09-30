Watch: Weezer covers Nirvana’s ‘Lithium’ in Rio

While on tour in South America, Weezer have added a cover of Nirvana’s “Lithium” to their setlist. Most recently, they played the hit tune at their appearance at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil this weekend.

Weezer performed the track immediately before the Foo Fighters’ headlining set, so frontman Rivers Cuomo opened the performance by saying, “We’re going to cover a song from Dave Grohl’s old band.”

“I was backstage and I heard Weezer play the ‘Lithium’ song and I’ve got to be honest, I cried a little bit,” Grohl explained, according to NME. “I miss playing that song. So this song goes out to Weezer.”

Watch Weezer cover “Lithium” below.