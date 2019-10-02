Professional Golfer Suspended for Three Years For Flipping off Crowd

Bio Kim won the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gueongbuk Open over the weekend and that’ll be his last win for a while.

He was teeing off on the 16th hole when a cell phone went off in the crowd. He immediately threw up his middle finger in the direction of the cell phone sound.

The Korean PGA Tour has suspended Bio Kim for 3 years after he flipped off a fan using their cell phone in his swing 😲 pic.twitter.com/hbfmLJeiVB — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) October 1, 2019

He apologized after the round, but that wasn’t enough for the Korean Tour. They unanimously voted to ban him from the Tour for three years. They also fined him just over $8,000 and released a statement reading, “Kim Bi-o damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behavior.”