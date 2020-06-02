Listen Live

Floyd Mayweather Offers to Pay for George Floyd’s Funeral

One of many celebrities showing support for the Black Lives Matter Movement

By Celebrity Gossip, Morning Show

Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd’s funeral.

Floyd died last week after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. The officer in question has since been fired from the force and charged.

George Floyd’s funeral will be held in his hometown of Houston on June 9th and according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Floyd Mayweather has reached out.

From CNN: “He’ll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, (Mayweather) is definitely paying for the funeral.”

(cover photo via Bryan Horowitz flickr)

Related posts

Drive-In Theatres and Batting Cages to Open This Week

WATCH: Black Bear’s Hilarious Reaction to Getting Caught Breaking into a Car

Rock 95’s 30 Seconds Song Challenge

Toronto Man Gets Canada Post Package 8 Years After He Ordered It

Air Canada Offering Fully Refundable Tickets That Don’t Expire

Japan Will Pay You To Visit This Summer

Budweiser Stage to Launch At-Home Concert Series

WATCH: John Malkovich Gives Preschool Graduation Speech

Guns N’ Roses Launch “Not in This Lifetime Selects” Streaming Series