Floyd Mayweather Offers to Pay for George Floyd’s Funeral

Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd’s funeral.

Floyd died last week after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. The officer in question has since been fired from the force and charged.

George Floyd’s funeral will be held in his hometown of Houston on June 9th and according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Floyd Mayweather has reached out.

From CNN: “He’ll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, (Mayweather) is definitely paying for the funeral.”

(cover photo via Bryan Horowitz flickr)